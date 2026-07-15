Repeat offender nabbed in Malabon

By Hannah Nicol

A 43‑year‑old man with a string of criminal activities—including homicide, robbery, and carnapping—was arrested in Barangay Longos, Malabon City, on Tuesday, July 14.

Police said the suspect was allegedly behind the fatal stabbing of a motorcycle taxi rider identified as “Fabio” in Caloocan City earlier that day.

The victim was attacked with an ice pick before the suspect fled with his motorcycle.

Authorities added that the same suspect committed another robbery in Barangay Longos just hours later, at around 4:30 a.m., before residents helped subdue him.

Recovered from the suspect were the stolen motorcycle and the ice pick believed to have been used in the killing.

Malabon City Police Station chief Col. Kenneth Mission revealed that the suspect had also been implicated in a carnapping incident in Malabon on July 11, showing a pattern of crimes carried out during late‑night and early‑morning hours.

The suspect now faces charges of carnapping, robbery, and homicide.

Police reminded motorcycle riders and the public to remain vigilant, especially when traveling at night, and to report suspicious activities immediately.