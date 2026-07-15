Blu Girls fall in upset to Venezuela in World Cup Group Stage opener

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Blu Girls dropped their opening assignment in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage, absorbing an 8-5 defeat to lower-ranked Venezuela in Lima, Peru on Wednesday, July 15 (Philippine time).

Venezuela broke the game wide open with a four-run explosion in the third frame to grab the early lead, but the world No. 13 Nationals roared back by scoring three runs in the fourth to cut the deficit.

In that stretch, Alyssa Marie Daniell delivered an RBI single to center field that brought home Roma Jane Cruz before Angel Gabriel tripled to deep right center, driving home Daniell and Ma. Victoria Magbanua to trim their deficit to 3-4.

But the Venezuelans refused to blink, scoring four more runs on top of the 7th inning highlighted by a three-run homer to deep left center by Diana Arcay — to seize a commanding 8-3 advantage.

The Blu Girls attempted a comeback on the bottom seventh with two runs, but ultimately fell short.

Six teams are competing in this group stage with only the Top 2 teams after this tournament advancing to the World Cup Finals next year in Redcliffe, Australia.