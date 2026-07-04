Abra exacts revenge on Pasay; Gensan hikes record to 14-2

The Abra Solid North Weavers subdued the Pasay Voyagers, 68-51, on Friday to blur a haunting memory in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Pasay Astrodome.

Abra got stunned by Pasay, 60-70, at the same venue on March 19, 2025, absorbing its lone loss of the year before embarking on a 36-win run, sweeping the North division crown over Pangasinan, and the national title over South division titlist Quezon Province.

Now, the Weavers are on an 11-game roll after yielding to the San Juan Knights, 58-66, on May 2, and with a 13-1 slate in the round-robin elimination phase, trail only the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo (14-1) in the race for playoff spots in the North division.

In other games, the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys gunned down the Bacolod Masskaras, 107-90, in the second game and climbed to 10-6, while the Gensan Warriors pounded the shaded lade and routed the Imus Yangkee, 124-94, in the opener to keep top spot in the South division with a 14-2 record.

The Weavers and the Voyagers hounded each other for every possession, resulting in a low 29-25 count, Abra ahead at halftime.

Back-to-back triples by Jake Figueroa and Mike Ayonayon sparked a 12-point Abra blitz, 48-28, from which Pasay could not recover.

Figueroa, former star of the National University Bulldogs, finished with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, John Uduba, with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

It was Shaun Ildefonso, however, who was chosen the best player with 10 points, six in the fourth quarter, plus 7 rebounds.