Fans search for Kai, praise Juan GDL after Gilas narrow loss to Tall Black

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The fans of Gilas Pilipinas just couldn’t get over the tough 102-106 loss the national team suffered at the hands of New Zealand in a double-overtime thriller and the frustration was very much visible in the online chatters as of Saturday, June 4.

Sports personalities and fans took to social media to express their emotions following the nail-biting contest that saw Gilas young guns like Juan Gomez de Liano, Carl Tamayo and evin Quiambao step up in the nail-biter.

“This Gilas game is wild,” posted former Gilas winger Ray Parks Jr. on X.

“I watched the replay. What a game. Double OT. What a defensive masterclass by the Tall Blacks, matched by Gilas’ incredible fighting spirit,” one X user echoed.

Juan Gomez de Liano, the almost hero

The biggest revelation, of course, was Gomez de Liano who certainly earned believers after nailing two clutch triples — first to send the game to the first overtime in regulation and the second to put Gilas up ahead late in the first extension.

“Let’s go gilas gomez de liaño my goat,” wrote X user @kleedb.

“what a game this NZ and Gilas game. Juan GDL. Clutch!!!,” added Phoenix head coach Charles Tiu.

A late replacement to Scottie Thompson in the lineup, fans lobby for the Converge star guard to be one of the Gilas mainstays.

“Coach Tim, JGDL should be a mainstay for Gilas, we all agree right right????,” wrote @ralphymazing_

“Can’t believe people doubted jgdl and thought he didn’t deserve his spot

forever a jgdl truther since UP days,” added @mvpjingyin.

“Crazy to think Juan Gomez de Liaño wasn’t originally part of our Gilas 12. It took a Scottie Thompson injury for him to crack the lineup. COACH TIM!!! Youth MOVEMENT NA PLEASE. GRABE YUNG QUIAMBAO, TAMAYO AT JGDL,” commented user @McBlur2.

Brownlee struggles anew

Justin Brownlee, who had a measly five-point performance, was also called out by the fans, even calling for a change of naturalized player while some defended him.

“Huge respect to Brownlee, but I think it’s officially time to transition. We need to get Bennie Boatwright on the floor for Gilas,” said @andrew_iruka.

“Dami champion ni justin brownlee sa international with gold medal pa sa gilas tapos makakabasa ka pang PBA lang daw siya hahahahaha tanga tanga rin minsan mag isip iba

Eh,” X user @marklloydborela.

Where is Kai?

Many fans also couldn’t help but wonder how the presence of Kai Sotto could have changed the outcome of the game.

“This Gilas team is solid, but they really could have used Mr. Rere Madrid,” wrote Ryan Alba.

Even former PBA commissioner Noli Eala expressed frustration at the absence of the 7-foot-3 center, noting how NBA stars like Nikola Jokic were available for their national teams during the window.

“Here’s the GOAT of Serbian basketball and one of the best players in the world playing a WC qualifier game when perhaps he does not have to. Perhaps Kai Sotto can learn a thing or two from this,” wrote Eala.

“Mali pa rin ba kung kwestyunin natin ung commitment ni Kai Sotto sa Gilas? Maguumpisa na ung Summer League pero obviously nandito siya sa Pinas tapos yung US NCAA

October pa pala magsstart,” X user @henriatzki pointed out.