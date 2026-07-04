SportsTennis

Royal encounter: Alex Eala meets Catherine, Princess of Wales in Wimbledon

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo Alex Eala Instagram)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Alex Eala experienced another surreal moment at the Wimbledon Championships after meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales.

In an Instagram Story, Eala shared a photo with the Princess alongside close friend and fellow tennis player Zeynep Sonmez, giving fans a glimpse of a memorable off-court moment during the tournament.

“So honoured to have grabbed a pic with Her Royal Highness!” Eala wrote.

Also widely known as Kate Middleton, the Princess delighted fans with a surprise stop at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday, July 2, even quietly broke Wimbledon tradition by choosing to take a seat in the stands on Court One with tennis great Andy Murray, instead of heading to Centre Court and heading for the Royal Box.

Eala is scheduled to meet defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round on Saturday, July 4

WATCH: ROS relives playoff run in ‘Rise to Shine’ docu film
PH chessers take on Jersey
Avaricio nails 2nd straight LPGT crown in Caliraya
Japan prepping for Gilas duel
Bounty, Chooks fete Azkals ahead of Asia 7’s bid in KL
Share This Article
Previous Article PH weightlifters to vie in world youth championships
Next Article Eala carry Southeast Asia’s hopes at Wimbledon

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Eala carry Southeast Asia’s hopes at Wimbledon
Sports Tennis
PH weightlifters to vie in world youth championships
Sports weightlifting
Lakers trade Ayton to Wizards for Hardy, 2 second-round picks
Basketball Sports
Messi, Argentina survive ‘underdog’ Cape Verde’s mighty scare, barge into Round of 16
Football Sports