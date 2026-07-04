Royal encounter: Alex Eala meets Catherine, Princess of Wales in Wimbledon

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala experienced another surreal moment at the Wimbledon Championships after meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales.

In an Instagram Story, Eala shared a photo with the Princess alongside close friend and fellow tennis player Zeynep Sonmez, giving fans a glimpse of a memorable off-court moment during the tournament.

“So honoured to have grabbed a pic with Her Royal Highness!” Eala wrote.

Also widely known as Kate Middleton, the Princess delighted fans with a surprise stop at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday, July 2, even quietly broke Wimbledon tradition by choosing to take a seat in the stands on Court One with tennis great Andy Murray, instead of heading to Centre Court and heading for the Royal Box.

Eala is scheduled to meet defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round on Saturday, July 4