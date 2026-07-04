HeadlinesSportsTennis

Alex Eala carries Southeast Asia’s hopes at Wimbledon

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines serves during the second round women's singles match against Maya Joint of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Apart from carrying the Philippine flag at the Wimbledon Championships, Alex Eala is also helping raise the standard of the sport in the  Southeast Asian region.

The 21-year-old is now the last Southeast Asian player standing in the singles draw and is two wins from matching the best-ever singles finish by a player from the region in the Open Era.

Eala is scheduled to face defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round Saturday night, July 4 (Philippine time).

Earlier, Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew joined Eala as the remaining Southeast Asian player in the bracket, but the 23-year-old qualifier bowed out after a 6-2, 7-6 (1) loss to 10th seed and two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova.

Thailand’s Tamarine Tanasugarn and Indonesia’s Yayuk Basuki remain Southeast Asia’s most successful singles players at a Grand Slam in the Open Era, having reached Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Tanasugarn had a memorable run at the 2008 Wimbledon where along her way, she stunned then former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo before losing to eventual champion Venus Williams.

She also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for five consecutive years between 2008 to 2002.

Basuki, meanwhile, also reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 1997.

Overall, it’s Fil-American doubles specialist Treat Huey who owns the best Grand Slam finish by a Southeast Asian player in the Open Era, reaching the men’s doubles semifinals at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2016.

Centeno prevails in all-Pinay finals M Arena Ladies Open in Indonesia
Eastern hands TNT rude Comm’s Cup welcome; Meralco stays perfect
English soccer gets green light to return
Another PNPA cadet dies
PBA: Ginebra battles SMB five
Share This Article
Previous Article Royal encounter: Alex Eala meets Catherine, Princess of Wales in Wimbledon
Next Article HK court orders employer to pay P1.97M to Pinay helper’s family

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Abra exacts revenge on Pasay; Gensan hikes record to 14-2
Basketball Headlines Sports
Egypt prevails in World Cup KO round debut, edges Australia in penalty shootout
Football Sports
Vice Ganda, Vic Sotto create buzz with on-air greetings
Entertainment
Fans search for Kai, praise Juan GDL after Gilas narrow loss to Tall Black
Basketball Sports