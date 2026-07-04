Alex Eala carries Southeast Asia’s hopes at Wimbledon

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Apart from carrying the Philippine flag at the Wimbledon Championships, Alex Eala is also helping raise the standard of the sport in the Southeast Asian region.

The 21-year-old is now the last Southeast Asian player standing in the singles draw and is two wins from matching the best-ever singles finish by a player from the region in the Open Era.

Eala is scheduled to face defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round Saturday night, July 4 (Philippine time).

Earlier, Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew joined Eala as the remaining Southeast Asian player in the bracket, but the 23-year-old qualifier bowed out after a 6-2, 7-6 (1) loss to 10th seed and two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova.

Thailand’s Tamarine Tanasugarn and Indonesia’s Yayuk Basuki remain Southeast Asia’s most successful singles players at a Grand Slam in the Open Era, having reached Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Tanasugarn had a memorable run at the 2008 Wimbledon where along her way, she stunned then former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo before losing to eventual champion Venus Williams.

She also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for five consecutive years between 2008 to 2002.

Basuki, meanwhile, also reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 1997.

Overall, it’s Fil-American doubles specialist Treat Huey who owns the best Grand Slam finish by a Southeast Asian player in the Open Era, reaching the men’s doubles semifinals at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2016.