Vice Ganda, Vic Sotto create buzz with on-air greetings

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

A movie collaboration between comedy icons Vice Ganda and Vic Sotto appears to be all but official after an accidental social media leak and a rare on-air exchange between the hosts of rival noontime television shows fueled anticipation ahead of an expected announcement.

Rumors of the project, believed to be an official entry to the 2026 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), intensified after singer Sofi Fermazi inadvertently shared details of what appeared to be the film’s launch event.

Fermazi briefly posted a promotional graphic announcing that she would be the “Special Guest Artist” at the “Vice Ganda and Vic Sotto New Movie Announcement” scheduled for July 5. The now-deleted post also revealed the venue for the event before screenshots spread across social media, effectively spoiling what many believed was a carefully planned reveal.

Adding even more fuel to the speculation, Vice Ganda unexpectedly greeted Vic Sotto during a recent episode of “It’s Showtime.”

“Hi, Bossing Vic! Hi, Bossing! I love you!”

The spontaneous greeting immediately caught viewers’ attention, especially since the two have long been identified with competing noontime programs.

Sotto later returned the gesture during “Eat Bulaga,” saying:

“What’s up, Vice! Mag-uusap tayo, huh?”

He then ended his message with his trademark sign-off:

“Mwa mwa tsup tsup.”

The unusual exchange quickly went viral, with fans calling it a strong indication that the long-rumored collaboration is finally becoming a reality.

Many also noted the friendly interaction between two of Philippine entertainment’s biggest stars despite leading rival television shows.

As of writing, neither the production company nor the camps of Vice and Vic has formally confirmed the project.