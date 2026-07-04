PH weightlifters to vie in world youth championships

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Rising Filipino weightlifters hope to make another impact when they compete in the 2026 IWF World Youth Championships starting on Sunday, July 5, to July 11, in Cali, Colombia.

Jhodie Peralta, who won a silver and a bronze at the Asian Youth Games last year in Bahrain, banner the squad where she competes in a strong field in the 53kg class.

Joining her are

Joining her are Alexsandra Ann Diaz (48kg), Althea Bacarro (44kg), Rhianne Cabalida (69kg) and Jea Mae Palagtiw (77kg) in the girls side, and Jay-R Colonia (56kg) and Kirby Kent Alas-as (60kg) in the boys division.

Accompanying them are coaches Tony Agustin, Gregorio Colonia, Christopher Bureros, Allen Diaz and Dominic Santos.

Peralta, Colonia, Diaz and Bacaro produced the country’s total haul of eight gold, two silver and two bronze medals at last year’s World Youth and Junior Championships in Lima, Peru where Peralta dominated the 55kg division with three gold medals in total, snatch and clean & jerk.

Colonia bagged the two golds in the 49kg class, including in clean & jerk, and a silver in snatch; Diaz also captured the total and snatch golds and the clean & jerk bronze in the 45kg, while Bacaro went home with a gold in snatch, a silver in total, and a bronze in clean & jerk in the 40kg division.

Cabalida and Palagtiw, who are competing in heavier weight classes, hope to debut in style after making waves in the PRISAA Games and National Open.