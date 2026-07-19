Fernandez heads Cebuano legends honored by MPBL

Cebuano players who have made their mark in local basketball were honored by the MPBL after the Mindoro-Zamboanga tussle.

Ramon Fernandez, hailed as one of the greatest Filipino cagers ever, headed the honorees given plaques of recognition for their contributions to the sport.

“I’d like to thank the MPBL through the leadership of Sen. Manny (Pacquiao) (for recognizing the Cebuano legends),” said Fernandez, a four-time PBA MVP and a multiple star of Philippine teams. “Certainly this is a big honor for me, especially that it is held in Cebu. This is the gym where I practically started my career.”

Also feted were Bonel Balingit, Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, Peter Naron, Marcelino “Terry” Albarillo, Rodolfo Jose “Bong” Abad Jr., Hilario “Larry” Villanil, Calvin Tuadles, Alfonso “Al” Solis, Lowell Briones, Alexandro “Jojo” Lim, Maximo “Mad Max” Delantes, Wilfredo “Willy” Generalao, Norberto “Titing Manalili Sr., Rogelio “Roger” Yap Jr., Junthy L. Valenzuela, Cresencio “Dondon” Ampalayo, Manuel “Manny” Paner, Ramon “Montoy” Singson, Jercules “Jojo” Tangkay and Reynaldo “Reyns” Yncierto, who flew in from Carson, California, for the occasion.

Unable to make it were Lowell Briones and Manny Paner.

MPBL Founder and Chairman Manny Pacquiao, in a video message, greeted the fans for supporting the league, the basketball legends for coming together, and the Cebu Greats for returning and hosting the four games, the first two of which were held at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Pacquiao said he hopes to be present when the next MPBL games are held in Cebu.

MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta said: “Cebuano players have been known to be all-out and will do everything to win. We hope the legends will inspire the young players to play the same way.”

Operations Head Zaldy Realubit said other deserving Cebuano players will be recognized in the future.

The MPBL returns to the One Arena Cainta on Monday, featuring games between Imus and Valenzuela at 4 p.m., Abra Solid North and Bacolod at 6 p.m., and Marikina and Ilagan Isabela at 8 p.m.

Caption: Ramon Fernandez, flanked by MPBL Commissioner Emmer and Operations Head Zaldy Realubit, heads Cebuano basketball greats given recognition by the league.