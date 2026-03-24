Benilde, Letran eye closer against semis foes for potential Finals rematch

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Reigning champion College of St. Benilde and Letran try to forge a projected Finals rematch as they look to finish off their respective semis foes in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila, on Wednesday, March 25.

Following a hard-fought five-set win, the five-peat seeking Lady Blazers try to cruise into their fifth finals appearance against the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas.

Game time is set at 11 a.m., while the Letran Lady Knights and the San Beda Lady Red Spikers clash at 2 p.m.

Last year, the Lady Blazers swept the Lady Knights in two games. Arellano also outlasted Mapua to settle for the third place.

A CSB win would put the Lady Blazers in the same page with the San Sebastian Lady Stags who advanced to finals for five consecutive seasons in the mid-2000s under the watch of coach Roger Gorayeb.

Zam Nolasco, who erupted for 28 points in the semis opener, is expected to lead CSB’s assault again alongside Kai Lleses and Clydel Catarig.

Perpetual, on the other hand, needs inspired games from Jem Menor, Shai Omipon, and Cyrille Almeniana if they are to live for another day and avenge their 17-25, 25-18, 27-25, 19-25, 8-15 Game 1 loss.