Will VP Sara show up? Impeachment hearings start Wednesday

Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp has yet to confirm her attendance as the House Committee on Justice prepares for the “hearings proper” stage of her impeachment case on Wednesday, March 25.

Chaired by Batangas 2nd district Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro, the panel will convene at 10 a.m. at the People’s Center in the House of Representatives to set ground rules, resolve motions, and begin tackling the complaints ahead of the evidentiary phase.

The committee will hear two remaining complaints: one filed by Father Joel Saballa and endorsed by Rep. Leila de Lima, and another by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera, backed by Reps. Bienvenido Abante Jr. and Paolo Ortega V.

Pending motions include subpoenas for documents and custody of detained witness Ramil Madriaga, who claims to be a former “bagman” of the Vice President.

To be resovled as well as is the issue of alleged conflict of interest involving two members of Duterte’s legal team–lawyers Michael Poa and Reynold Munsayac–who may also be considered witnesses.

Luistro said the panel is ready to move swiftly into evidence presentation once preliminary issues are settled.

She stressed that proceedings will remain rules-based, with only committee members allowed to cross-examine witnesses.

The complaints accuse Duterte of misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds, unexplained wealth, SALN violations, bribery, and alleged threats against President Marcos and members of his family. Hearings will continue on April 14, 22, and 29.

Duterte’s defense team maintains she is not required to attend, though Luistro said the committee will keep its doors open for her.

“This is a significant opportunity for her to challenge the complaint… If you’re claiming innocence, you should take advantage of all opportunity to prove it,” she said.

The impeachment case, first raised in late 2024, was previously dismissed by the Supreme Court on technical grounds.

This year’s hearings will determine whether probable cause exists to elevate the case to a full Senate trial. (Ellson Quismorio)