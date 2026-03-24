Missing teen found dead in Pasig compound

A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for several days was discovered dead inside a private compound in Barangay Santolan, Pasig City, on Monday afternoon, March 23, police reported Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Isabelle Sophia Tablate, was first reported missing on March 18. Her father, JR Tablate, said he last spoke with her via a messaging app that afternoon while she was on her way home from school in Quezon City.

According to her father, Sophia’s friend confirmed that they parted ways around 5 p.m. at LRT Santolan Station.

She was last seen at Santolan Bridge heading toward SM Marikina, wearing a gray spaghetti top, dark jeans, and white sneakers.

Her disappearance prompted the Pasig City Police Station to form a special investigation team. On March 23, authorities discovered her body inside the compound.

Police said she was found hanging from a tree with a cord around her neck.

The Pasig Emergency Unit conducted an initial medical assessment, followed by a technical investigation from the Eastern Police District (EPD) Forensic Unit.

Investigators noted there were no known conflicts between Sophia and her family prior to her disappearance.

The exact cause of death remains undetermined, pending autopsy results.

Authorities assured the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. (Richielyn Canlas)