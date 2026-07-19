IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu ready to inspire triathletes

The IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu on Aug. 9 promises another world-class showcase of endurance, but what truly sets the event apart is the extraordinary support from thousands of schoolchildren and local residents whose energy transforms the race into one of the most memorable stops on the global triathlon calendar.

As the world’s top professionals, seasoned age-groupers and rising local stars prepare to tackle the iconic 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run course at Mactan Newtown in Cebu, they can once again expect an atmosphere unlike any other – one created by enthusiastic youngsters waving flags, holding handmade placards and cheering every athlete from start to finish.

The deafening cheers from the sidelines have become as much a part of the race as the swim, bike and run, inspiring competitors to push beyond their limits while showcasing the warmth and hospitality that have made Lapu-Lapu City a favorite destination among triathletes.

Last year, Australia’s Josh Ferris and New Zealand’s Amelia Watkinson not only conquered the grueling course but also left with lasting memories of the community that embraced every participant.

Ferris captured the men’s professional title in 3:49:10, defeating New Zealand’s Mike Phillips, who finished in 3:52:40, while Watkinson dominated the women’s professional division in 4:14:22 to reclaim the crown eight years after her first victory in 2017.

Yet both champions agreed that what they remembered most wasn’t simply standing atop the podium – it was racing amid an overwhelming wave of encouragement from the people lining the course.

“I was screaming along without knowing,” said Ferris. “My ears were about to burst, they were so loud. All the school kids out there, all the people were cheering, and it was awesome.”

Watkinson shared the same sentiment.

“It’s different – it’s not just racing, it’s racing with emotion,” she said.

Whether Ferris and Watkinson return this year remains uncertain pending the release of the professional start list, but one thing is almost guaranteed – every athlete will once again experience the unique atmosphere that has become synonymous with IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu.

From the first swimmers entering the water to the final finishers crossing the line, young students are expected to once again line the streets, creating a sea of color, noise and encouragement. Many may not know the athletes personally, but their unwavering enthusiasm gives every competitor – from professionals chasing podium finishes to first-time participants pursuing personal milestones – the extra motivation to keep going.

That spirit of community has helped elevate the Sunrise Events, Inc.-organized race beyond a premier sporting event. It has become a celebration of sportsmanship, volunteerism and local pride, with residents embracing the opportunity to welcome athletes from around the world while inspiring the next generation through the values of perseverance, discipline and excellence.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit www.ironman.com/races/im703-cebu-philippines.

The excitement begins even before race day.

The RLC Residences IRONKIDS takes center stage on Aug. 8, featuring the swim-run race for the country’s future triathlon stars along with the Kids Run for children aged 6 to 15, with race distances ranging from one to two kilometers depending on the age group.

The festivities kick off on Aug. 7 with the all-female Reyna Bulakna Run, while the Sunrise Sprint – a beginner-friendly race featuring a 750-meter swim, 25km bike and 5km run – will be staged alongside IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu on Aug. 9, providing an ideal platform for newcomers eager to experience the thrill of multisport competition.