UST completes flawless Shakey’s Juniors National Invitationals conquest

University of Santo Tomas displayed grace under pressure to prevail over St. John’s Institute-Bacolod, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 19-17 in a thrilling winner-take-all final to rule the 2026 Shakey’s Juniors National Invitationals Saturday at the Playtime FilOil Arena in San Juan.

The Junior Tigresses flirted with disaster after squandering a 2-0 set lead. Still, they found the resolve to come back from a five-point deficit in the deciding frame to complete the win.

Most Valuable Player Nicole Pelaez unloaded 27 points on 24 kills, two kill blocks and an ace as UST finished the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea unbeaten in eight games.

Jyrah Romias added 17 points, Anneli Manzanillo scored 14 and Eliz Menchavez submitted 13 markers for the Junior Tigresses, who completed a season sweep after their breakthrough 2026 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 crown 1ast May.

UST rallied from a 12-7 deficit and racked up five straight points to knot the fifth set. The Falcons moved at match point after a Pelaez service error, but Sophie Pamplona sent her serve wide for the deuce.

Romias then gave the Junior Tigresses the match point advantage in a down-the-line kill. SJI-Bacolod main hitter Caera Celis tied it at 15.

The Falcons would save two more match points before Pelaez hammered a kill, followed by a costly attack error by Kristel Mirasol that punctuated the nearly three-hour finale.

“Ang turning point ay nu’ng 12-8 (sa fifth set). Nag-iba ang body language ng mga players namin. Pero ‘yun talaga sa fifth set kung sino ang mas gustong manalo at lalaban sa kanya mapupunta ang panalo,” UST head coach Yani Fernandez said.

The Falcons rallied from 20-22 down in the third set as Caera Celis scored the last three points of her team’s 4-0 counterattack to take the set point advantage. Romias stopped UST’s bleeding but the Espana-based squad committed a costly net touch infraction that forced a fourth frame.

With momentum on its side, SJI-Bacolod played with high confidence. Celis and Edz Escultura led the way in the fourth set as the Falcons pulled away midway into the frame on their way to forcing a decider.

Celis scored 26 of her 28 points on kills, Escultura had 14 points and Mirasol finished with 13 markers for the Falcons.

The Junior Tigresses had some anxious moments in the second set after reaching set point, 24-19. The Falcons countered with a solid run in the tail end of the frame, scoring four straight points aided by UST’s two miscues.

Ciarra Calfoforo perfectly timed her block to shut the door on Marteena Ferrer’s attack and halt SJI-Bacolod’s uprising for a 2-0 match lead.

Meanwhile, Arellano University High School turned to Cassandra Paralejas’ red-hot hitting to essay a 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19, victory over One La Salle in the battle for bronze.

Paralejas smashed 21 of her 22 points on kills while Arah Suizo and Ysabelle Borja added 12 and 10 markers, respectively, as the Lady Braves salvaged a podium finish at the expense of their elims tormentor.