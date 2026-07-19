Isabela councilor shot dead in resort

By Freddie Lazaro

A barangay councilor was mercilessly shot dead inside his own resort in Barangay Malibago, Echague, Isabela, on Friday morning, July 17.

Initial investigation revealed that a worker heard a volley of gunfire and discovered the 66‑year‑old victim sprawled on the ground, drenched in blood.

Police said the councilor sustained five bullet wounds, including a fatal shot to the head, underscoring the ruthless intent of the assailants.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt and follow‑up investigation to track down those behind the cold‑blooded killing.

The slain official had served 13 years as barangay captain before being elected councilor.

Police appealed to residents for information, noting the absence of CCTV cameras in the area and the distance between houses, which makes eyewitness accounts crucial in solving the case.