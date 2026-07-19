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Viral video spurs Manila ‘jumper boys’ arrests

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The three suspects caught on camera ransacking a trailer truck while on a stop in Tondo, Manila. (Photo from MPD)

By Diann Calucin

Police in Tondo have apprehended three suspected “jumper boys” after a video of their attempted cargo theft went viral online.

The footage, recorded by a netizen on Saturday, July 18, showed two men climbing onto a truck stuck in traffic and cutting its cover, apparently targeting sacks of rice.

A third suspect acted as a lookout nearby. The group fled when the truck’s helper confronted them with a metal pipe.

The video quickly spread across social media, prompting authorities to act.

Investigators said the viral footage was instrumental in identifying the suspects, with residents and bystanders providing crucial information that led to their arrest by Sunday, July 19.

A fourth suspect linked to the group remains at large, with police continuing the manhunt and urging the individual to surrender.

Local officials credited the swift response to coordination among the community, barangay personnel, and law enforcement.

 

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