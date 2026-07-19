Soldiers, civilians injured in Maguindanao grenade attack

By Martin Sadongdong

A Philippine Army convoy came under attack in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur early Saturday, July 18, when motorcycle-riding assailants hurled a grenade at troops of the 2nd Scout Ranger Battalion, 1st Scout Ranger Regiment.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in Barangay Poblacion. Police said two suspects on a motorcycle cut through the convoy before tossing the explosive and speeding away.

The blast wounded two soldiers and three civilians, despite the ongoing Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which took effect July 16 ahead of the September parliamentary elections.

Following the attack, the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division issued a strong condemnation, calling the act “senseless violence” that showed “complete disregard for human life and public safety.”

The division stressed that the soldiers were performing their duty of protecting the people when they were targeted.

The military assured the public that the incident would not weaken its resolve to secure the region.

“This will not diminish the determination of our troops to safeguard the people and maintain peace and security,” the 6ID said, commending the wounded soldiers for their courage and professionalism.

The division also expressed concern for the injured civilians, praying for their recovery, and urged residents to cooperate with authorities in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.