Blu Girls reaffirm mastery over Peru, finish fifth in Softball World Cup Group Stage

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

In another show of might, the Philippine Blu Girls clobbered host Peru for the second straight day, 13-0, and finished fifth in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in Lima, Peru on Sunday, July 19 (Philippine time).

Charlotte Sales led PH team’s onslaught, going 3-for-3 highlighted by a homerun – her second in two days – to end up with four RBIs.

So overpowering were the Blu Girls they practically settled the outcome of the game right in the first frame after scoring all their 13 runs on 10 hit.

Royevel Palma pitched for the Nationals in four innings, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out two.

It was an impressive performance for the Blu Girls despite their failure to advance to the playoffs – no thanks to an inferior tiebreak points.

The victory also provided the Nationals with valuable momentum ahead of its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan this September where they finished fourth over the last three editions.

The Blu Girls finished the opening round with a 2-3 win-loss record highlighted by a stunning 5-4 upset victory over world No. 3 Puerto Rico. Their other triumph came in their last game against Peru, 8-0, while losses came at the expense of Venezuela (8-5), Japan (4-0) and Great Britain (5-0).

Japan and Puerto Rico topped the tournament, earning them slots to next year’s World Cup in Queensland, Australia.