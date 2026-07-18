Jurado embraces UST captaincy, unfazed by added pressure

By MARK REY MONTEJO

A bigger role comes with greater expectations, but Reg Jurado isn’t letting the pressure get to her as she steps into the captaincy for University of Santo Tomas while serving as one of the team’s remaining senior leaders ahead of UAAP Season 89.

The 23-year-old Jurado, who recently took over as the Tigresses’ skipper, is determined to make the most of her final collegiate campaign despite UST losing key members of its core to the professional ranks, including Jonna Perdido, Xyza Gula, and Detdet Pepito.

Rather than dwelling on the weight of her new responsibilities, the Cebuana outside hitter is focused on bringing the same grit, consistency and winning mentality that have defined her game throughout her collegiate career.

“‘Yon nga part sya [SSL] ng preparation namin for UAAP, especially, lalo na may mga foreign teams, matatangkad sila. So, we’ll get what we’ve learned from this tournament and apply [pagdating ng UAAP],” said Jurado.

“Ayoko lang magpadala sa pressure na ako nalang, kami nalang ‘yong mga seniors sa team. I’ll just play and do what I usually do in the past years,” she added.

Part of UST’s buildup for UAAP Season 89 is its campaign in the Shakey’s Super League, where the Tigresses are looking to further absorb the system of head coach Shaq Delos Santos, who recently served as interim head coach of Alas Pilipinas during the AVC Women’s Cup in Candon City.

“Siguro ‘yong isa sa mga goals namin is makita talaga ‘yong teachings ni coach Shaq and his system, and ma-apply namin siya in this tournament,” Jurado said.

The 5-foot-7 opposite hitter also hopes to become more vocal as captain, despite admitting that leadership doesn’t come naturally to her because of her quiet personality and lower voice, much like her predecessor, Pepito.

Days after their semifinal exit in Season 88, both Jurado and setter Cassie Carballo committed themselves to utilize their last eligibility year for the España-based team.

UST almost fell short to enter the Top Four – as the tournament turned into a stepladder format as eventual champion De La Salle swept the eliminations – but managed to secure the remaining spot over Far Eastern University.

In the stepladder, the Golden Tigresses stunned the Shai Nitura-led Adamson Lady Falcons who bested them twice during the elims. However, the momentum didn’t translate in their next game where they were eliminated by the National University Lady Bulldogs.

In Season 89, Jurado and Carballo alongside top scorer Angge Poyos, Avril Bron, and Marga Banagua are projected to spearhead UST’s attempt to reclaim the glory it last achieved in Season 72 or in 2010.