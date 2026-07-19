All set for junior tennis festival at ‘Rizal’

Everything is set for the two-leg Oscar J. Hilado J60 World Tennis Championship at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.

Players from Thailand, Indonesia, India, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and the Philippines are competing in the first leg (July 20-26) and second leg (July 28-Aug. 2).

Now on its 18th edition this year, the annual tournament has been renamed in honor of PHINMA Corp. Chairman Emeritus Oscar J. Hilado, following his passing in 2025, in recognition of his lifelong support for and contributions to Philippine tennis.

Organized jointly by PHINMA Corp., PHINMA Foundation, Inc., and the Philippine Tennis Academy, the tournament grew out of Hilado’s belief that tennis could uplift the lives of promising, underprivileged Filipino players.

Competing in International Tennis Federation (now World Tennis) tournaments allows players to earn ranking points, which in turn opens doors to more international events and improves their chances of pursuing higher education and a professional tennis career. This belief gave rise to a tournament that gives Filipino players from far-flung areas the opportunity to compete against foreign opponents — offering greater exposure to a sport beloved the world over.

“This tournament, now named after our father Oscar J. Hilado, will continue his legacy of investing in our young, promising tennis players. We are honored to continue this commitment to the sport in the years to come,” said PHINMA Corp. Director Michael C. Hilado.

Past champions include Alexandra Eala, Francis Casey Alcantara, John Bryan Otico, Arthur Craig Pantino, Khim Iglupas, Stefi Marithe Aludo and Tennielle Madis.

Aludo, who together with Madis swept last year’s doubles titles, and John Kendrick Bona will spearhead the country’s campaign in the U18 competition.

Also seeing action are Jana Jelena Nicole Diaz, Louraine Jallorina, Erynne Francesca Ong, Ayl Xyza Gonzaga, Mikaela Rose Ngu and Katlyn Ann Bugna in the girls division, and Loucas Sebastian Go, Kenzo Marcus Brodeth, Miguel Ricardo Lagac III and Gavin Kraut in the boys division.

The sign-in and qualifying round is on Monday while the main draw starts Tuesday.