Manhunt launched vs gunmen in Rizal barangay worker ambush

By Richielyn Canlas

Authorities in Angono, Rizal have mounted a manhunt for two motorcycle-riding gunmen who shot and injured a barangay secretary on Friday morning, July 17.

The Angono Municipal Police Station said the attack happened around 8 a.m. along Doña Nieves Street, where the 46‑year‑old victim was walking to his workplace at Barangay San Vicente.

The suspects suddenly approached on a motorcycle, and one of them fired multiple shots, hitting the victim before fleeing toward Barangay Kalayaan.

The victim was rushed to Angono General Hospital and later transferred to Amang Rodriguez Medical Center in Marikina City for further treatment.

Police investigators are now pursuing follow‑up operations to track down the assailants and determine the motive behind the shooting.

Authorities have appealed to the public to provide any information that could aid in the identification and arrest of the suspects.