Fiery Volcanoes rap Malaysia, retain Unions Cup rugby title

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Volcanoes overpowered Malaysia, 39-18, to successfully defend their Unions Cup 2026 title on Saturday, July 18, in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

After surviving a fiercely contested first half, the Volcanoes came through with an explosive second-half performance to pull away for good and secure the back-to-back championships.

The title capped an impressive title run for the Volcanoes, who opened their campaign with a massive 74-0 rout of Laos before defeating Singapore, 33-10, in a hard-fought semifinal.

The Nationals struck hard in the first half with a successful conversion by Ryan Rodriguez Curtis to give the Volcanoes a 7-0 lead.

But the Malaysians retaliated, erasing the deficit with an 11th minute penalty kick, then capitalizing on a rare lapse in the PH backline in the 20th minute to seize a10-7 upperhand.

The Volcanoes held their ground despite persistent attempts from Malaysia in the second half, including in the final 10 minutes, with Curtis spearheading the assault.