Defensor camp denies ties to raided Pasig club

Julia Defensor, wife of former Anakalusugan Partylist Representative Mike Defensor, has strongly denied allegations connecting her family to a nightclub and hotel in Pasig City raided by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The NBI said its April 21 entrapment operation at Chicago Nightclub and Bleu Hotel rescued 54 women and led to several arrests, noting that corporate records listed Defensor’s wife and son as registered owners of the establishments.

Julia Defensor, however, called the claims “baseless” and “malicious,” insisting her family has “absolutely no connection” to the businesses or the alleged trafficking scheme.

“Any attempt to link our family to the abhorrent acts allegedly committed there is a deliberate, dangerous, and desperate lie,” she said.

She described the allegations as part of an “orchestrated smear campaign” and warned that political attacks had already cost jobs for about 1,000 employees across their companies.

She challenged NBI Director Melvin Matibag to confront her husband directly if there were political or personal issues, instead of involving their family.

“We will not be bullied, silenced, or intimidated by these cowardly tactics,” she said, vowing to pursue legal action to clear their names and hold those responsible accountable.

The NBI has filed complaints against Defensor’s wife and son for alleged violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, but emphasized that all individuals remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. (Martin Sadongdong)