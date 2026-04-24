UST-B sweeps Division 2 group stage

University of Santo Tomas-B crushed guest squad Diverse Auckland Cubs, 25-11, 25-15, to complete a dominating sweep in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 2 pool play Friday, April 24, at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

Khurztein Asumbra starred in the Junior Golden Tigresses’ fifth win in as many outings in Pool F of the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

Asumbra had 10 points built on six kills, three aces and a kill block while Taj Teves and Ava Cinco added eight and six markers, respectively, for UST-B as it primed up for the knockout quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Junior Golden Tigresses, who kept the Cubs winless in two starts, will face the No. 2 seed in Pool H in the quarters starting Wednesday.

In the other Pool F result, St. Theresa’s College-QC blanked Poveda College, 26-24, 25-22, for its first win in three games and a tie in the standings with its victim.

Corpus Christi School debuted with back-to-back wins in Pool E, beating San Beda University, 25-15, 25-13, in the morning match before taking down MGC-New Life Christian Academy, 25-21, 25-23, to build a strong case for a quarters stint in the tournament backed by Smart Sports, PusoP.com, Solar Sports Free TV, Mikasa, Asics, Eurotel, Team Rebel Sports and Rigour Technology as technical partners.

Miriam College opened its Pool E campaign with a 25-17, 25-14 victory over winless The Beacon Academy.

Bacolod Tay Tung-B improved to a 3-1 win-loss record in Pool H after outplaying St. John’s Institute-B, 25-11, 25-22, to stay in the hunt for the last quarters seat in the group.

The Thunderbolts will try to claim a ticket to the next round with a win over De La Salle Zobel-B on Sunday and join unbeaten University of Batangas (4-0) in the quarters.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu bested St. Paul College-Pasig, 25-17, 25-19, for a 3-2 card in Pool H.

In Pool G, National University-Nazareth School-B remained unscathed in three outings after escaping gritty Immaculate Conception Academy, 25-14, 25-27, while St. Jude Parish School improved to 3-1 with a 25-19, 25-17, victory over Assumption Antipolo.

Division 1 action saw Far Eastern University-Diliman overpower University of the Philippines Integrated School, 25-12, 25-11, for a 2-0 record and a share of the top spot in Pool C with idle St. John’s Institute.

De La Salle-Lipa halted a two-game slide for its first win at the expense of debuting San Felipe Neri Catholic School, 22-25, 25-23, 18-16, in Pool C while University of Perpetual Help System Dalta turned back Holy Rosary College, 25-19, 25-15, for a 1-1 slate in Pool B.

SGVIL action continues Saturday with games available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.