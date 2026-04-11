Gilas Women star Vanessa De Jesus to test luck in ‘26 WNBA Draft

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Gilas Pilipinas star Vanessa De Jesus takes her shot at the biggest stage in women’s basketball after declaring her intent to join the upcoming WNBA Draft in New York City this Tuesday, April 14 (Philippine time).

De Jesus, a Filipino-American guard for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the US’ ACC, revealed her next move on a social media post as she aims to become the first-ever Filipina-blooded player to step on the WNBA hardcourt.

“Help me Jesus,” she wrote on her Instagram post, where her Gilas Teammates Naomi Panganiban, Sophia Dignadice, Ella Fajardo, and former coach Pat Aquino, to name a few, stressed their support.

De Jesus, 24, had already made history as she made herself as the first Filipina member of the Duke women’s basketball program. There, she stayed for five years and competed in four De Jesus missed the entire 2023-2024 NCAA season due to a knee injury.

It took 14 months before she fully recovered then she officially transferred to Notre Dame for her final playing year where she had a decent outing and managed to help the Fighting Irish reach the playoffs.

Daughter of both Filipino parents Phillip and Maria, Vanessa already turned heads with her superb plays while representing the Nationals in the 2023 and 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A.