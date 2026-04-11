Lady Falcons outclass Tigresses anew, bolster semis hope

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Shai Nitura and Adamson know how to figure out the vulnerabilities of the University of Santo Tomas.

While it was a tighter battle this time, the outcome remained the same as Nitura and the Lady Falcons reaffirmed their mastery with a 27-25, 25-20, 26-24 win over the Golden Tigresses to boost their Final Four bid in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday, April 11.

With a decent crowd inside the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, Adamson, steered by Nitura and Frances Mordi, showed grace under pressure after unleashing timely counters to overcome UST’s late rally, especially in the third, to improve to 7-5.

With the win, Adamson is now tied with the España-based squad in the standings where they stayed within the Top Four. Far Eastern University, which clashes with UST on Sunday, April 19, is still at No. 5 with a 6-5 card.

This was also Adamson’s second straight victory over UST – their first encounter saw the Lady Falcons also prevailed in straight sets.

In battle of former Rookie of the Year winners and this year’s MVP contenders, Nitura took the spotlight with a triple-double statline of 19 points, 10 excellent digs, and 14 excellent receptions, while Poyos led UST with 15 points, five digs, and 12 receptions in a losing effort.

Also impressive for the JP Yude-mentored crew was Mordi who tallied 18 points, five digs, and 11 receptions. Lhouriz Tuddao and MJ Aseo added eight and six points, respectively, while Fhei Sagaysay unloaded 21 excellent sets on top of seven points and seven digs.

Reg Jurado aided Poyos offensively with nine points that came with nine digs, while Avril Bron and Jonna Perdido conspired for 15 points. Cassie Carballo had an impressive 22-excellent-set, two-point, three-dig performance which all went down the drain.

Meanwhile, UST kept its poise and withstood Adamson’s early surge for a hard-earned 32-30, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17 win to secure its fourth straight semis appearance.

The Golden Spikers struggled to find their rhythm early, despite edging out a tightly contested opening set, before stumbling in the second. But behind Josh Ybañez and second-string setter Joshua Avila, UST regrouped in the third and fourth, where they seized early separation that they preserved to hold off a determined Soaring Falcons side.

UST’s 8-4 card locked in its position in the semis at No. 3, joining Far Eastern University (10-1) and reigning champion National University (9-2). Meaning, there is one semis spot left which either Ateneo (7-5) or De La Salle (5-7) would take depending on the results of their next games.

As its five straight defeats put the scoring efforts of Richard Besorio (18) and Maruel Tan (10) in waste, Adamson, which faces FEU next Saturday, April 18, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila, dropped to 2-10.

Ybañez, league’s two-time MVP, shone the brightest with 23 points, 26 excellent receptions and four excellent digs. Avila, a superb reinforcer for main playmaker Dux Yambao who had an injury scare in the opener, answered the call with 33 excellent sets and two points.

Trevor Valera and Gboy de Vega backstopped Ybañez with 18 and 16 points, respectively, while Vryvin Catinsag and Joncriz Ayco combined for 21 points for the España-based squad. Edriel Alabar also dazzled with 16 excellent receptions and eight excellent digs.

UST takes on University of the Philippines (3-8) next Sunday, April 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.