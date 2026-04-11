PH orders Meta to act vs fake news, disinformation amid oil crisis

The Philippine government has raised concern over the proliferation of fake news and disinformation, particularly those related to oil prices, supply shortages, and economic stability, saying these are no longer peripheral concerns but active threats to public order and market behavior.

In a letter jointly signed by Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Acting Secretary Dave Gomez and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda, dated April 10, the Philippine government formally called on Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Facebook, to implement urgent measures to prevent the spread of false information online.

The letter, addressed to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and coursed through Chief Operating Officer (COO) Javier Olivan, signals a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to what officials now frame as a national security and economic risk.

The PCO and DICT stressed that disinformation in times of crisis is not harmless but has real-world consequences that can disrupt markets, incite panic, and erode public trust in institutions.

“In this environment, the rapid proliferation of false, misleading, and panic-inducing content—particularly that relating to oil prices, economic disruptions, and government actions—poses a direct and escalating threat to public order, economic confidence, and national security,” the agencies said.

The scale and velocity of such content on Meta’s platforms significantly amplify these risks,” they added.

According to the officials, Filipinos increasingly rely on social media for real-time updates, but they are instead encountering a surge of viral falsehoods—from exaggerated fuel price hikes to fabricated reports of shortages and institutional instability.

These narratives, they stressed, are influencing behavior, contributing to panic buying, speculative pricing, and declining confidence in both markets and government.

Gomez and Aguda warned that such content may violate existing laws, including Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Legal grounds

The Philippine government anchored its directive on existing laws, asserting that disinformation may constitute a criminal offense under Philippine statutes.

“Despite prior engagements, monitoring by the Philippine government indicates that the publication of false news punishable under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code continues to circulate at scale,” PCO and DICT said.

“This includes the unlawful publication and dissemination of false information that may endanger public order, harm state interests, or incite disobedience to lawful authority,” they added.

PCO and DICT stressed that sharing content that causes panic, weakens institutions, or promotes disobedience to legal authorities could be a crime under Philippine law.

Philippine authorities also linked false economic narratives to potential violations of the Price Act, particularly when such content leads to hoarding, profiteering, or artificial price manipulation.

High-risk content under scrutiny

DICT and PCO identified several categories of harmful content circulating online, including fabricated reports on oil price hikes and supply shortages; false claims about the health or death of national leaders; misleading narratives targeting banks and digital payment systems; fake reports involving military or law enforcement activity; and coordinated inauthentic behavior aimed at discrediting institutions.

“We note that the commission of such criminal acts falls within the ambit of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, particularly where these are committed through digital platforms or involve aiding or abetting cyber-related offenses,” the agencies said.

They further cited examples such as fabricated medical documents alleging illness or death of senior officials, false advisories capable of inducing panic, disinformation targeting financial institutions, and narratives encouraging non-compliance with lawful directives.

“The persistence of these content categories demonstrates that existing safeguards are not commensurate with the current level of public risk,” PCO and DICT said.

Moreover, the agencies stressed that the malicious spread of false news that results in panic, artificial price distortions, or supply disruptions may constitute violations of Republic Act No. 7581, or the Price Act, and related laws that penalize hoarding, profiteering, and market manipulation.

PH government demands real-time platform action

The government outlined urgent compliance measures for Meta, including enhanced detection and suppression of coordinated disinformation networks; priority takedown mechanisms for government-flagged high-risk content; a dedicated 24/7 coordination channel; clear escalation protocols with strict timelines; and regular transparency reports on enforcement actions.

“The Philippine government remains prepared to engage constructively,” PCO and DICT said. “However, given the urgency of the current situation, immediate, concrete, and verifiable action is expected.”

Compliance timeline and possible sanctions

The Philippine government has given Meta 48 hours to acknowledge the directive and seven days to submit a detailed implementation plan.

Failure to comply could trigger regulatory and legal action by key agencies, including the National Telecommunications Commission, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, and the Department of Justice.

The agencies added that the Philippine government stands ready to pursue appropriate remedies should the risks remain unaddressed. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)