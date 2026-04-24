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Immigration concerns led to Zaldy Co’s arrest – Palace

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

Malacañang clarified there is “no contradiction” in statements by President Marcos and other officials regarding former lawmaker Zaldy Co’s arrest, saying he was apprehended in Prague due to immigration issues.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro explained that Co was taken into custody by Czech authorities for lacking proper documentation, stressing his liberty was restrained because of immigration rules.

“For analogy, it’s similar to a situation in the airport where the person arrives and immigration denies entry or excludes the person. There is a deprivation of liberty to a certain degree. Nahuli due to immigration concerns,” Castro said.

President Marcos earlier announced Co’s apprehension on April 16, while Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida has since traveled to the Czech Republic to explore legal options for his return.

Co faces graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan over alleged anomalies in a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project. (Betheena Unite)

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