For giving them another day to live, FEU gives NU ‘pancit’ after beating UST

By MARK REY MONTEJO

What started as a joke turned into reality after Far Eastern University sent some love in the form of ‘pancit’ to reigning champion National University, whose win helped keep the Lady Tamaraws’ campaign alive in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

In a Facebook post by NU women’s volleyball team official page Friday, April 24, the Lady Bulldogs expressed their appreciation after receiving two ‘bilaos’ of pancit from the Morayta-based squad.

“Thank you din po, FEU women’s volleyball team,” the caption read, tagging both teams’ coaches, Tina Salak and Regine Diego.

The banter started on social media pages after the Lady Tams stayed in the stepladder hunt due to the Lady Bulldogs’ victory over the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses last Wednesday, April 22, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

If UST completed the win against NU that evening, it would have ended FEU’s campaign this year.

But since NU prevailed, it gave FEU another day to live, and it came after scoring a come-from-behind 5-set win over Ateneo earlier in the day.

Both FEU and UST finished with similar 8-6 cards, thus requiring a playoff for the No. 4 spot.

The triumphant side then forge a clash with this year’s MVP Shai Nitura and the Adamson Lady Falcons in Round 1 of the stepladder.