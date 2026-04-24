Quiambao out to bring winning edge in Camiguin 5150

Fresh from a commanding performance at the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, Bea Quiambao returns to action with momentum firmly on her side as she headlines the inaugural IRONMAN Camiguin 5150 on May 3 in Camiguin Island.

While the Olympic-distance 5150 – featuring a 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, and 10 km run – is shorter than the grueling 70.3 she recently dominated, it is by no means easier. In fact, its faster pace and demand for sustained intensity could play directly into Quiambao’s strengths.

Her recent victory showcased not just endurance but efficiency, race control and the ability to surge when it matters – qualities that make her a formidable favorite in a race where margins are tighter and every second counts.

More than chasing another title, Quiambao is eyeing a historic milestone as Camiguin hosts its first event of this scale. Over 300 athletes from 13 countries are expected to compete in the premier endurance race organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., turning the island into a global stage for triathlon.

The course itself promises to be as breathtaking as it is challenging. The swim begins at the iconic Sunken Cemetery, followed by a bike leg along the island’s scenic coastal circumferential road, before concluding with a run at the provincial sports complex. It’s a layout that blends speed with scenery – rewarding those who can balance aggression with control.

“The 5150 triathlon is a testament to human endurance, discipline and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Gov. Xavier Jesus Romualdo. “But beyond the race, athletes will experience the unique spirit of Camiguin – where natural beauty and community come together.”

Despite her standout form, Quiambao faces a deep and competitive field of local and international contenders in the premier endurance race organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. Add in the punishing summer heat, and the race becomes a true test of precision, pacing and resilience.

Still, if her Davao performance is any indication, she enters with a clear edge – one built on confidence, conditioning and competitive sharpness.

The event also marks a key stop in the newly launched 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-leg circuit showcasing premier island destinations. Following its opening in Guimaras, the series heads next to Bohol on July 12 before culminating in Samal Island on Sept. 20.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, in partnership with the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the initiative aims to position the country as a global hub for endurance racing while spotlighting its natural landscapes.

A major highlight remains the Filipino Elite Category, designed to gather the nation’s top triathletes and rising stars under one competitive platform – strengthening the local pipeline and raising the standard of Philippine triathlon on the world stage.