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PNP backs stricter anti-POGO measures

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday, April 24, declared support for a new interagency framework to strengthen enforcement of the government’s ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the organization supports the signing of interagency Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on April 22, which fully implement Executive Order No. 74, signed by the President on Nov. 5, 2024.

“This new measure adds more teeth to our campaign to end the remaining guerrilla-type operations of POGOs in the country,” he said, stressing that success depends on coordination among agencies.

The SOP consolidates 15 laws and department orders into a single enforcement plan, covering intelligence, operations, prosecution, asset seizure, and victim protection.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission will lead coordination, while the DOJ, AMLC, SEC, and DSWD will handle case build-up, financial tracking, and victim support.

Nartatez said the SOP will shift government efforts from raids and closures to asset seizures and convictions. He added that police operations will continue until all illegal POGO networks are dismantled. (Martin Sadongdong)

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