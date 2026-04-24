SPEEd set to recognize local box office stars at 9th Eddys

As viewing habits continue to evolve, local cinemas are relying on popular film releases to drive ticket sales. Alongside this effort to bring audiences back to theaters, the 9th Entertainment Editors’ Choice (The Eddys) is once again training the spotlight on the stars whose movies drew the biggest crowds of the previous year.

The Box Office Hero award will be handed out as a special honor in the 9th edition of The Eddys, happening in July at the Ceremonial Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

“We honor the stars whose films brought audiences back to theaters and reminded everyone of the excitement of watching Filipino stories on the big screen,” said Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) president Tessa Mauricio-Arriola. “These artists led projects that energized the local box office and helped usher in a vibrant period for Philippine cinema.”

TV host and comedian Vice Ganda leads this year’s honorees for the comedy drama “Call Me Mother,” which earned P392 million at the box office.

Veteran actress Maricel Soriano will also be recognized for the family drama “Meet, Greet, & Bye,” which grossed P260 million.

Screen partners Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino will be cited for the romcom “My Love Will Make You Disappear,” which took in P173 million.

Actor Richard Gutierrez will be honored for headlining “Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins,” which earned P140 million and extended the long-running horror franchise.

The Box Office Hero award returns for its third presentation, following its debut at the 7th Eddys in 2024.

SPEEd is composed of entertainment editors from national broadsheets, tabloids, and online news platforms.

The Eddys serves as the group’s way of encouraging Filipino filmmakers, producers, writers, actors, and other allied artists in the Philippine movie industry to continue pursuing their passion for creating films that mirror the realities of society while also recognizing artistic merit and box office impact.