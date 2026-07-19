Long-running dispute sparks stabbing in Quezon City

By Trixee Rosel

A 28‑year‑old construction worker was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 42‑year‑old colleague during a lunch‑break fight inside a warehouse in Barangay Greater Lagro, Quezon City, on Thursday, July 16.

Police said the violence stemmed from a simmering dispute between the two men.

The victim reportedly confronted the suspect during lunch, accusing him of informing their foreman about his actions.

The argument quickly escalated into a fistfight, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, leaving deep wounds on his cheeks and back.

Co‑workers intervened to stop the brawl, and the victim was rushed to Lorenzo Hospital before being transferred for further treatment. Responding officers arrested the suspect, though the weapon was not recovered.

The suspect denied the stabbing, claiming he had long been bullied by the victim and that the injuries were caused when the victim fell onto sharp metal pieces during the scuffle.

However, police said witness accounts contradicted his version, identifying him as the one who stabbed his colleague.

The suspect remains in custody and faces a complaint for frustrated homicide.