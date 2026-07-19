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Outing turns tragic as teen drowns in Zamboanga

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities rescue teenagers from raging flood water in Zamboanga City on Saturday. (Photo via Liza Jocson)

By Liza Jocson

What began as a weekend swim ended in tragedy when a teenage girl drowned in the Pasonanca River, Zamboanga City, on Saturday afternoon, July 18.

The victim and five companions were enjoying the river when sudden rains in the mountains triggered a rapid surge downstream. The strong current forced five of them to cling to an uprooted tree that was quickly isolated by rising waters.

The victim, a resident of Tumaga Porcentro, was swept away by the flood. Her body was later recovered near the Tumaga River bridge, several kilometers away.

The incident prompted an emergency rescue operation joined by Mayor Khymer Olaso, who helped ensure the safety of the stranded teenagers. All five were rescued and declared safe.

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