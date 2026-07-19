Barangay dad held over road rage shooting in Pampanga

By Philippine News Agency

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A 42-year-old barangay captain from Lubao, Pampanga was arrested in a hot-pursuit operation Friday, less than 12 hours after he allegedly shot a truck driver following a road altercation.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3) said the shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. on JASA Road in Barangay San Antonio, Guagua.

The victim, 28, sustained a bullet wound in the right leg and was brought to a hospital.

Investigators reviewed closed-circuit television footage, conducted vehicle tracing, and coordinated with the Lubao Municipal Police Station and neighboring police units.

The operation led to the arrest of the suspect in Barangay Santa Maria, Lubao before noon.

Police recovered the suspect’s licensed firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

The firearm has been turned over for forensic examination while criminal charges are being prepared against the suspect.

“This prompt arrest demonstrates our firm commitment to the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly the protection of our people and the enhancement of police operations,” PRO-3 chief Police Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said.