Teen held for bringing gun to school for ‘self‑defense’

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are investigating how a military‑issued handgun ended up in the possession of a 16‑year‑old student in South Cotabato, whose attempt to sneak the weapon into his school was foiled on July 7.

Police said the boy took the Glock 17 pistol, issued to his soldier brother, without consent.

During questioning, the teenager admitted he brought the firearm for self‑defense.

Authorities intercepted him along the National Highway after a local government employee spotted the weapon, preventing him from reaching the school.

Army spokesman Col. Louie G. Dema‑ala vowed accountability for any personnel found negligent in handling issued firearms, while PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. stressed that the swift police response averted a potentially dangerous situation.

“The swift response of our personnel prevented a potentially dangerous situation from unfolding inside the school. This incident reminds us that school safety requires constant vigilance from both law enforcement and the community,” Nartatez said.

He said the incident underscores the importance of strong cooperation between the police and the community in keeping schools safe following the tragic June 22 shooting at a school in Tacloban City.

“The timely report from a concerned citizen made all the difference. It shows that public vigilance and immediate reporting can help prevent incidents before lives are put at risk,” Nartatez said.

The boy was referred to the Women and Children Protection Desk before being turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office while police prepared charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.