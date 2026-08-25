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Tricycle driver crushed by falling acacia tree in Ilocos Sur

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Freddie Lazaro

STA. MARIA, Ilocos Sur — A 45‑year‑old tricycle driver was killed instantly after an acacia tree toppled and fell directly onto his parked vehicle while he was asleep inside on Monday, Aug. 24.

Police Lt. Jenson Refuerzo of the Sta. Maria Municipal Police Station identified the victim as alias “Rod,” a resident of Barangay Poblacion Sur.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the Innanus TODA Parking Area along Dakota Street, where two tricycles were struck.

Witnesses said fellow drivers noticed the tree beginning to tilt and shouted warnings for people nearby to evacuate. However, the victim failed to hear the alarm as he was sleeping inside his tricycle.

Moments later, the entire acacia tree collapsed, crushing the vehicle and trapping him underneath.

Responding officers found the driver lifeless at the scene.

Authorities believe continuous rainfall had softened the soil, weakening the tree’s roots and causing it to topple.

 

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