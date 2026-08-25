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Phone smuggling in private parts prompts BuCor crackdown

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Ellson Quismorio

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has imposed stricter rules on conjugal visits after a woman was caught smuggling contraband into prison by concealing a mobile phone, charger, and even drugs inside her private parts.

BuCor Director Gregorio Catapang Jr. revealed the incident during a House budget hearing on Aug. 24, recounting how guards discovered the hidden items only after the phone rang while inside the woman.

The shocking discovery underscored the lengths visitors have gone to sneak prohibited items into detention facilities.

Catapang said the case involved “a very small woman,” and the incident prompted BuCor to enforce mandatory inspections for visitors.

He explained that refusal to undergo inspection now results in denial of conjugal visits, a measure meant to prevent further smuggling attempts.

He stressed that the bureau has since reduced contraband entry, but the incident remains a cautionary example of why strict monitoring is necessary.

The repercussion of the case is clear: conjugal visits, once seen as a way to preserve family bonds, are now subject to tighter scrutiny, with BuCor prioritizing prison security over visitor privacy.

 

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