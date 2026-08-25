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Angel Reese breaks WNBA record with 26 rebounds

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angel Reese rebounded her way into the record books not once, but twice in one night.

Reese set a WNBA record with 26 rebounds in the Atlanta Dream’s 78-71 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday, pushing her past the season record in the same game.

“Last time I was here, I didn’t miss any shots. Tonight I couldn’t hit (anything) so I knew I was going be able to get them on the rebounding side,” Reese told the postgame show. “I just want to be there for my team. Offensively, defensively, whatever it takes to win.”

Reese surpassed Chamique Holdsclaw’s record of 24 rebounds, set on May 23, 2003 for Washington. She now has 458 rebounds on the season, seven more than A’ja Wilson’s mark set in 2024.

Reese secured her WNBA-leading 27th double-double of the season on a basket with 13.9 seconds left in the game that gave her 11 points.

“That’s a talent,” Dream guard Allisha Gray said. “I’m just in awe watching her rebound.”

A three-time WNBA All-Star, Reese set a WNBA rookie record with 13.1 rebounds per game and the all-time league record with 15 straight double-doubles with Chicago in 2024. She led the league in rebounding her first two seasons and is leading again this season at 12.0 per game.

 

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