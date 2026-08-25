Cavite’s Team Siklab Alfonso enters first leg fray of maiden pickleball tour

By MARK REY MONTEJO

How tough is Cavite’s Team Siklab Alfonso Pickleball will be determined when it competes in the first leg of the Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour (MPPT) on Oct.3 to 4 in Angeles, Pampanga.

With 12 teams joining the inaugural pickleball tiff, Siklab Alfonso is putting up a formidable men’s squad led by Kim Saraza. Other members of the team are Red Directo, Al Quiza, and local talent Matthew Lao.

The women’s side is composed of Medelene Saraza, Novi Melendez, Perpetual’s lawn and soft tennis skipper Cindy Nuguit, and Alfonso’s very own Dania Lee Abjuela.

Both squads were officially presented last Monday, Aug. 24, where Alfonso Mayor and team owner Randy Salamat, alongside team manager Keng Gaspar graced the ceremony.

“Salamat po sa tiwala na ibinigay ninyo sa team, umasa po kayo na ibibigay namin lahat para dalhin ang Bayan ng Alfonso with Pride sa larangan ng pickleball,” Gaspar said.

“Sa ngayon, we are undergoing a rigid training and bonding to build a team chemistry, to make sure we’ll be a competitive team,” Sazara added.

Alfonso’s men’s and women’s teams will slug it out with host Pampanga, Abra, Batangas, Bangued, Muntinlupa, Bacoor City, Camarines Norte, Rizal, Parañaque, Tacloban, and General Santos City.

Each participating squad is required to field three players in both the doubles and mixed doubles events.

The five-leg competition, which was founded by boxing icon Manny Pacquioa, runs from October to December.