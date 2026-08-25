Mindoro, Zamboanga whip MPBL foes

Mindoro regained traction while Zamboanga SiKat sustained its climb in the SportsPLus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season on Monday at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

Sidetracked last Friday, the Mindoro Tamaraws gored the Negros Hacienderos, 120-74, in the second game, while the Zamboanguenos thwarted the Bataan Risers, 94-87, in the nightcap.

In the first game, the Quezon City Black Bulls stifled the Imus Yangkee with a full-court press in the second half to prevail, 111-94.

With seven Tamaraws posting double digits, Mindoro led throughout and as far as 109-58 in notching its 12th win against 10 losses, the last a 69-70 heartbreaker against the Cebu Greats, in the round-robin elimination phase of the 26-team tournament.

The Tamaraws are assured of a stint in the play-in for teams ranked seventh to 10th after the eliminations, and with four games left, can still catch up with the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers (14-7) for the sixth spot in the South division quarterfinal slots.

Joshua Flores posted 19 points and 11 rebounds and was chosen the SportsPlus best player over fellow Tamaraws RJ Ramirez, with 17 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds, and Bambam Gamalinda, with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

Also-ran Negros (1-21) drew 25 points from DH Howe, 16 from Michael Alvarez, and 11 from Rev Diputado.

Zamboanga also dominated Bataan, surging ahead, 64-40, before coasting to its 9th win in 21 starts, assuring it of a play-in stint in the South.

Brandon Wilson shone for Zamboanga with 23 points, spiked with four triples, 7 rebounds and 2 steals; followed by Levi Hernandez, with 18 points and 8 rebounds, Paeng Are, 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, and homegrown Forthsky Padrigao, with 11 points and 5 assists.