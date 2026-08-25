What prompts Fajardo to think about Gilas retirement

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign is not only important for its implications to the country’s World Cup hopes but it is also extra special as it could also be the swan song for one of its pillars.

June Mar Fajardo has hinted about a possible retirement from Gilas duty at the end of the crucial August window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The 6-foot-10 center actually even had a lengthy speech to the rest of the team at the end of the last window before Cone convinced him to play for one more window in the second round of the qualifiers.

It was a decision that came as a surprise not only from the fans but even for head coach Tim Cone and the rest of his teammates.

“Posible. Posibleng last two games ko na ito with Gilas,” said Fajardo.

But for Fajardo, the decision didn’t take much thinking, especially with his body already feeling the aches and bruises of the 14 years of juggling his duties between Gilas and San Miguel in the PBA.

“Matanda na ako,” added the 36-year-old gentle giant.

More than the age, however, Fajardo said he just wants to take care of his body and give himself enough time to rest and recover – something he will not be able to do with Gilas games usually happening in the offseason.

The SMB center even had a major injury in the past when he sustained a broken tibia largely due to the physical toll of playing for both Gilas and the Beermen in the PBA.

“Nung time kasi na iyon pinagpapahinga na ako ng doctor kasi nga nakita na na may hairline (fracture) yung tibia ko. Hindi naman pwede iyon kasi sa San Miguel umabot rin kami sa finals,” said Fajardo recalling the injury that sidelined him for almost two years.

“Tintake ko ‘yun as positive na baka iyon na ‘yung nagsasabi na yung katawan ko na kailangan ko magpahinga. Ngayon, ayoko isagad yung katawan ko. Gusto ko pa maglaro ng basketball. Nag eenjoy pa ako maglaro ng basketball. And di ko na maeenjoy iyon kung may masakit na iniinda,” he explained.

Fajardo said he is already content with his Gilas experience, even considering himself blessed to win a gold in the Asian Games and be part of the 2023 World Cup after recovering from the nasty injury.

“Sobrang blessed ko nga na nakabalik pa ako kasi after nga na mabali yung tibia ko, naisip ko nga na di na ako makakabalik non sa basketball. Yun yung lowest of lowest ko,” said Fajardo who was also part of the two previous World Cup squads in 2014 and 2019.

“Nabigyan ulit ako ng second chance. Sobrang blessed ako na nakasali uli ako sa national team. Nakasali pa ako sa Asian Games na nag-gold, nag World Cup pa ako after nung incident,” he added.