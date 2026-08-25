Cop faces charges after nephew’s school shooting

By Aaron Recuenco

The Office of the City Prosecutor of Tacloban City has recommended the filing of criminal charges against Police Staff Sergeant Arla Ray Pacencia, whose service firearm was used by her 14‑year‑old nephew in the country’s first mass school shooting on June 22.

DOJ spokesman Polo Martinez said the case of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Multiple Homicide and Physical Injuries was resolved on Aug. 20 following a preliminary investigation into complaints filed by parents and students of San Jose National High School.

The charges will be filed before the Family Court, Regional Trial Court of Tacloban City.

The shooting left three people dead and more than 20 others wounded, most from bullets fired from Pacencia’s 9mm service pistol.

Investigators recovered at least 40 spent shells, confirming the weapon was used extensively during the attack.

Authorities said Pacencia claimed her nephew forced his way into her home to steal the gun before the incident.

The boy was aided by a 15‑year‑old friend armed with a revolver that jammed early in the assault.

The Tacloban attack marked the country’s first school shooting, followed nearly two months later by another gun attack in Zamboanga City that left two students dead.