HOA president killed, treasurer wounded in Caloocan shooting

By Hannah Nicol

A 55‑year‑old homeowners association (HOA) president was gunned down while the group’s treasurer was wounded after a helmet‑wearing assailant opened fire inside their office in Barangay 171, Bagumbong, Caloocan City, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20.

Police said the victims were collecting monthly land payments from residents when the suspect entered shortly after 3 p.m., locked the office, and shot both officials.

The president collapsed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, while the treasurer managed to escape and seek help before being rushed to a hospital.

The HOA president was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities later revealed she had survived a previous shooting incident years earlier, including attacks on her home after the pandemic.

Investigators are now probing the motive and working to identify the gunman, while also looking into possible links between the latest attack and the earlier attempts on the victim’s life.