Boxing exec wary of team’s medal chances at Asian Games

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) President Marcus Manalo remains wary of the boxing team’s chances in the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya next month despite fielding an elite squad spearheaded by Olympic medalists.

“Looks good on paper but all Olympic medalists had very limited tournament participation since the (2024 Paris) Olympics,” Manalo told Manila Bulletin/Tempo.

The Asiad-bound team is spearheaded by two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio, 2020 Tokyo Games silver medalist Carlo Paalam and 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medalist Aira Villegas.

Also joining the squad are Norlan Petecio, Junmilardo Ogayre and Riza Pasuit.

Despite the concerns, Manalo remains confident that the team can deliver, particularly with the kind of preparation they are undertaking.

The team is scheduled to hold training camps in Bangkok, Thailand and Nagoya, Japan, where boxers will spend two weeks training in Bangkok before moving to Nagoya for a week ahead of the competition, which is set for Sept. 21 to Oct. 2 at the Nishio City General Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan.

“They just really have to focus on this last month of preparation in Bangkok and Nagoya,” Manalo said.

Boxing has been the country’s source of gold mine in the Asian Games, with Filipino fighters collecting 15 gold, 10 silver and 31 bronze medals since the sport was introduced in 1954.

The country’s last Asiad gold, however, came in the 2010 Guangzhou Games through Rey Saludar.

In the previous edition in Hangzhou, China, the Philippines settled for one silver medal, courtesy of Eumir Marcial.

Marcial, however, will skip this year’s Games due to a scheduling conflict with his professional fight.