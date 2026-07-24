War in Vigan as Capital1, Nxled clash at PVL On Tour

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(Vigan City, Ilocos Sur)

4 p.m. – Nxled vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Choco Mucho

Capital1 and PLDT launch their respective campaigns against separate rivals when the PVL On Tour resumes at the Chavit Coliseum in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on Saturday, July 25.

The Solar Spikers clash with the Nxled Chameleons at 4 p.m. while the High Speed Hitters collide with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the 6:30 p.m. main game.

With Bella Belen and newcomers Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos out of the team on national team duties, Capital1 is expected to turn to this year’s Rookie Draft No. 2 overall pick Detdet Pepito against the talent-laden Nxled squad.

Despite the absence of key wing attackers, the Solar Spikers still remain formidable with a deep middle rotation anchored by Cherry Nunag, Ezra Madrigal, KC Galdones, Ponggay Gaston and Pia Abbu to match the Chameleons’ solid frontline.

Nxled, for its part, seeks to bounce back from a four-set loss to Creamline two weeks ago in Ilagan City, where it fell short to sustain a second-set fightback.

MJ Phillips, Myla Pablo and EJ Carino are slated to banner the Chameleons’ offensive assault, while Jonah Sabete and Jovelyn Fernandez take charge of their net defense after the duo combined for seven of the team’s 12 blocks the last time.

In the other pairing, last year’s On Tour champion PLDT hopes to start its bid on a high note with Savi Davison, Kianna Dy and Majoy Baron at the forefront of its attack,

But Choco Mucho — like Nxled — is hoping to erase the stigma of a straight-set defeat to ZUS Coffee in Batangas City last July 11, with Caitlyn Viray and Des Cheng scoring in twin figures following the absence of national team standouts Sisi Rondina, Eya Laure and Dawn Catindig.

Isa Molde, Kat Tolentino and No. 3 overall rookie pick Tin Ubaldo are set to step up for the Flying Titans.

Meanwhile, the PVL On Tour Showdown heads to South Cotabato for the first time on Aug. 1, with Nxled taking on Galeries Tower at 4 p.m. before Akari battles Choco Mucho at 6:30 p.m. in Polomolok.