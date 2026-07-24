Cable thieves crush motorcycle rider in Makati getaway chase

By Richielyn Canlas

A motorcycle rider was killed when a getaway truck carrying 10 suspects in the theft of underground copper cables in Makati City rammed into his vehicle during a police chase in Manila on Wednesday, July 22.

Authorities said the suspects had just fled Magallanes, Makati, after being reported for illegally opening a manhole and stealing underground copper cables.

A concerned citizen alerted patrolling officers, prompting a pursuit.

The suspects bolted into a stolen truck and sped along Osmeña Highway toward Manila.

In their attempt to escape, police said the vehicle plowed into a motorcycle and a Toyota Vios at the corner of Quirino Avenue and Pedro Gil, killing the rider instantly.

Ten suspects were apprehended, including two minors who were rescued in accordance with procedure. The truck driver managed to escape.

Recovered from the truck were stolen cable wires, bolt cutters, a steel saw, improvised hooks, reflectorized shirts, and the truck itself, which police confirmed was stolen.

The suspects now face charges under Republic Act 10515, the Anti Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013.