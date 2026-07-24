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Emergency repairs, crop protection launched as Angat Dam plunges to historic low

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Angat Dam (Tempo file photo)

By Freddie Velez

Angat Dam’s water level fell to a historic 151.45 meters as of 8:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, far below its minimum operating level of 180 meters, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported.

Governor Daniel R. Fernando said the provincial government is intensively monitoring rice fields across Bulacan to protect crops not yet ready for harvest.

Emergency meetings are also being held by local governments, including San Jose del Monte City, to cushion the impact of the prolonged dry spell.

Metro Pacific Bulacan Water (MPBW) has expedited repairs on wells, leaks, and treatment facilities to help stabilize supply, while the Bulacan Best Friends Association (BBFA) urged dam managers to take advantage of the low water level by dredging the reservoir, which they say has been clogged by siltation from decades of tree‑cutting and soil erosion.

Officials warned that if rainfall does not arrive soon, Angat’s level could sink to 149 meters by the weekend, forcing operators to use the low‑level bypass outlet that releases less water.

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