Grade 3 pupil mauled to death by classmates in Davao City

By Tristan Lozano

A Grade 3 pupil in Davao City was allegedly beaten to death by three of her classmates inside a public school on Friday, July 17.

The incident came to light when the child complained of a severe headache after the assault.

She was rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), where doctors found a blood clot in her head.

Despite treatment, she died while undergoing medical care.

Police Col. Peter Madria, Davao City police chief, said the case was formally reported by the victim’s mother on Wednesday, July 22, after the family sought justice for her death.

Authorities have since launched a full-scale investigation.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this painful time. We assure the public that the Davao City Police Office will conduct a thorough, relentless, and completely impartial investigation to uncover the truth and ensure the case is handled strictly in accordance with the law,” Madria said in a statement.

He also urged the public to refrain from spreading speculative statements or unverified claims on social media to protect the integrity of the probe and respect the family’s privacy.