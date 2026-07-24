Abra, San Juan remain leaders in SportsPlus MPBL North

San Juan banked on Orlan Wamar to tame Valenzuela City, 124-112, in overtime on Thursday, July 23, and keep in step with pacesetter Abra Solid North in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Abra Weavers subdued the Mindoro Tamaraws, 97-81, in the opener of another triple-bill in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 27-team tournament.

Stepping up in time, Wamar pumped in 10 points, highlighted by three triples, in the extension period to lift the Knights to their 14th straight win and a 15-1 record, behind only the Abra Weavers’ 16-1 in the North division.

Wamar finished with 25 points, spiked by eight triples, 6 rebounds and 5 assists to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over Patrick Sleat, who tallied 23 points, 6 assists and 2 rebounds before fouling out in regulation play.

“We didn’t expect the game to be this tight,” said Wamar, who also knocked in the game-extending triple at 108-all with 19.9 seconds left. “There are many lapses and we need to adjust in our practices.”

Other Knights who shone were Dexter Maiquez with 16 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds; the Korean Basketball League-bound Gerry Abadiano, with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists; Royce Alforque, with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists; and Terrence Fortea with 11 points.

Valenzuela fell to 9-11 despite CJ Alattica’s 23 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, Shaq Alanes’ 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists; JR Olegario’s 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Angelo Obuyes’ 16 points and 3 rebounds, and Jay Collado’s 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

With Dave Ildelfonso outscoring the entire Mindoro crew, the Weavers erected a 26-8 first quarter spread and then thwarted the Tamaraws’ repeated rallies for their 14th straight win.

Ildefonso posted 21 points, highlighted by five triples, and 3 rebounds to clinch his second straight SportsPlus best player award and prove why he’s the reigning MPBL MVP.

“I try to study our plays, our system, and try my best to get my opportunities,” said Ildefonso, who has fully recovered from an injury early in the season. “As a team, we’re out to defend our crown and, hopefully, everybody stays healthy.”

Shaun Ildefonso, Dave’s older brother, supported with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, followed by DJ Fenner with 11 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds, and John Figueroa with 10 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Mindoro, which tumbled to 8-9, drew 14 points, 12 from triples, 4 rebounds and 4 assists from Joseph Sedurifa; 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists from JC Recto; and 10 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds from Aaron Jeruta.

Zamboanga edges Quezon City

Zamboanga Sikat nipped Quezon City, 85-84, in the nightcap to keep its playoff hopes with a 7-11 card.

Levi Hernandez’s 3-point play and triple sandwiched Paeng Are’s back-to-back drives to give Zamboanga an 82-75 buffer with 2 minutes and 32 seconds to go.

Brandon Wilson shone for Zamboanga with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists, followed by Hernandez with 15 points and 6 rebounds, Joseph Gabayni with 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and Jayson Puray with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Forthsky Padrigao split his charities to push Zamboanga ahead, 85-81, before Buena knocked in a triple with 1.8 seconds left for the final count.

The Quezon City Black Bulls, who dropped to 8-10, got 17 points from Pat Buena, 15 from Kobe Monje, 11 from Jake Agoncillo, and 10 from Ryan Costelo.

The tournament returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Friday, featuring games between Binan and Ilagan Isabela at 3 p.m., Caloocan and Basilan at 5 p.m., and Batangas and Rizal at 7 p.m.